‘MNF’s Ravens-Raiders Game Tops Monday; ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Viewership Steady In Season 20 Ender

Monday Night Football was a touchdown for ABC last night, as the season debut pitting the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders topped both ratings and viewership in broadcast primetime.

The game, which saw the Raiders eke out a 33-27 victory, drew a 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.39 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates.

Monday Night Football was far ahead of any other primetime titles last night, which included the two-hour finales of American Ninja Warrior (0.5, 3.44M) on NBC and Hell’s Kitchen (0.5, 2.21M). American Ninja Warrior featured its national finals, which saw Kaden Lebsack take home $100,000 in prize money. The competition series remained steady in the ratings and rose in viewers from the season premiere (0.5, 3.2M) in May.

On that same note, Hell’s Kitchen stayed mostly steady with its Season 20 premiere in May, dipping a tenth in its finale. Executive chef Trenton Garvey won the season, with Megan Gill and Kiya Willhelm placing second and third, respectively.

The Neighborhood, which took the second-most watched spot of the evening, kicked off CBS’ night of reruns. Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles followed.

A fresh Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 720,000) on the CW was followed by a rerun of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.