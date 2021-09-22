Rashida Jones & David Oyelowo Join Apple TV+ Dystopian Drama Series ‘Wool’

Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo are the latest big names to join Wool, the series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s dystopian novels for Apple TV+.

They join Tim Robbins and Rebecca Ferguson in the series from writer Graham Yost and director Morten Tyldum and AMC Studios.

Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant underground silo, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Selma star Oyelowo will play Holston, the Silo’s sheriff, while BlackAF star Jones will play Allison, his wife who works at IT.

Wool is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, alongside author Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda also serve as executive producers on the drama.

Jones is repped by United Talent Agency, Schreck Rose, and Oyelowo is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Del Shaw Moonves.