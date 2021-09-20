Rand Holston Leaving Paradigm To Form Management Company, Bringing Stephen King, James Ivory, Issa López, Robert Towne & More

EXCLUSIVE: Rand Holston is leaving Paradigm to form his own management company. All of his clients are coming with him to Rand Holston Management. The exit is amicable. Holston spent 10 years at Paradigm, this after spending 28 years at CAA. Holston’s last day will be September 30.

Holston’s client list includes the prolific author/screenwriter Stephen King (Holston has made deals for myriad movie and series adaptations of King’s works, with Firestarter in post at Blumhouse and Universal, Salem’s Lot in production at New Line, and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone and The Talisman in development at Netflix); James Ivory (the Oscar-winning scribe of Call Me By Your Name is adapting for Fremantle a TV version of the French best seller The End Of Eddy by Edouard Louis); Jordan Kerner ( in post on Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount) ; Issa López, whom he’ll co-rep with Gaby Mena at M88 (developing Lost Souls with Noah Hawley at Fox Searchlight and Our Lady Of Tears at Blumhouse / Universal ); John Moore (developing American Hostage with Jerry Bruckheimer and Paramount ); Wolfgang Petersen ( developing Man With A Poison Gun for WB Germany); Bruce Robinson (who’s adapting his film Withnail and I for the West End) and Robert Towne, who is developing for Netflix a prequel to his Oscar-winning script Chinatown, with David Fincher and Josh Donen).

Holston stressed that his exit is as amicable as can be, noting that Jack Tantleff, Paradigm’s Head of the Theatre Literary Department, will continue to rep King’s theater projects with Holston.

“After many years at CAA and at Paradigm, both of which were very enjoyable and productive, I now very much look forward to continuing to represent my clients with my own company,” Holston told Deadline.

On behalf of Paradigm’s department leaders, Paradigm partner Andrew Ruf said, “We are grateful to Rand for his numerous contributions to the agency, and we wish him the very best in his new endeavor. We look forward to continuing to work with him in this new capacity, including on our shared clients.”

Said Paradigm Chairman & CEO Sam Gores: “It has been an absolute privilege to work with Rand over the last decade. Rand is one of the smartest, and most dedicated agents I have ever worked with. We all wish him success in his next chapter.”