‘Queer Eye’ Wins Fourth Straight Reality Emmy To Tie ‘Shark Tank’ Record

Queer Eye took home its fourth straight Emmy win for Outstanding Structured Reality Program and tied annual rival Shark Tank’s category record.

The Netflix makeover series, which won for its fifth season that debuted in June 2020, has won the award every year since 2018, equalling the record set by the ABC series, which won the four previous years.

This year, it beat PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, HGTV’s Property Brothers: Forever Home, Nat Geo’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls and Shark Tank.

The Netflix series, which is produced by ITV Entertainment and Scout Productions, is exec produced by Scout’s David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, showrunner Jennifer Lane, Mark Bracero, Adam Sher, David George and David Eilenberg.

Eric, who said that he felt like Diana Ross performing at Madison Square Garden, echoed RuPaul’s comments about “kindess” in his acceptance speech.

“In July, we celebrated 18 years of Queer Eye and from the beginning the creator of the show, David Collins, along with other producers if we just choose kindness, no matter what our differences are, whether it’s in the bedroom or in politics, we can find common ground to become a better us so thank you to the Academy for showing us kindness,” he said.

He thanks producing partners ITV, “who have been with us on our amazing journey”, Netflix for “continuing to believe in the power of this show” and singled out showrunner Lane, who he called the “mama bear of kindness”, who “for season after season has steered this ship, but has managed to steer it to this stage four years in a row”.

Backstage, Eric added that tieing Shark Tank’s record was “bonkers”. “Anytime you win an Emmy it’s the most awesome day ever… This is our fourth year in a row, so this year was super special to tie with Shark Tank, another incredible show. To have the most consecutive wins in this category was kind of bonkers and truly appreciated.”

Lane added that she wanted a “sense of cultural pride” in the show. “We meet people where they live. We meet people where they grew up. All of our cities, no matter where we go, of course we want to go to new places. We don’t want to go to the same place twice. So we wanted to go to the East Coast. Philadelphia is a great American city. It was a good collaboration.”