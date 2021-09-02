‘Queer As Folk’: Ryan O’Connell Joins Cast Of Peacock Reimagination

Emmy-nominated Ryan O’Connell has joined the cast of Queer As Folk, Peacock’s reimagination of the hit British series of the same name from Russell T. Davis, as a series regular. He will also serve as co-executive producer and writer of the series.

O’Connell will portray a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence.

He joins previously announced cast members Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, and Fin Argus.

Peacock’s reimagination follows the lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

It is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created, written and executive produced by Stephen Dunn, who will also direct the pilot episode. Additional executive producers include Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, original series creator Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Halliwell on behalf of NENT Studios UK, which distributes the format.

O’Connell is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman.