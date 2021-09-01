‘Queer As Folk’: Peacock Reimagination Adds Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, & Fin Argus

Peacock announced its Queer As Folk reimagination has added Candace Grace (Acts of Crime), Johnny Sibilly (Pose, Hacks), Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19), and Fin Argus (Clouds, The Gifted) in series regular roles.

Grace will portray a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood. Sibilly stars as a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems. Way will bring to life a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community. Argus will play a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies his lack of real-world experience.

The quad joins previously announced castmate Jesse James Keitel.

The Peacock series is a reimagination of the British series from Russell T. Davies which starred Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam, and Craig Kelly as three gay men living in Manchester. A U.S. remake, set in Pittsburgh, also aired on Showtime.

Peacock’s Queer As Folk follows the lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

It is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created, written and executive produced by Stephen Dunn, who will also direct the pilot episode. Additional executive producers include Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, original series creator Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Halliwell on behalf of NENT Studios UK, which distributes the format.

Grace is repped by ICM Partners, ATA Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Sibilly is repped by Select Management Group, CESD Talent Agency, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.; Way is repped by Innovative Artists and Impression Entertainment, Moore is repped by Mosaic and WME; and Argus is repped by UTA, CESD Talent Agency, and Reel Talent Management.