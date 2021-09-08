‘Queens’: Precious Way Joins ABC’s Musical Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Precious Way (Partners in Rhyme) is set for a key recurring role opposite Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez on ABC’s new musical drama series Queens, from Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and ABC Signature.

In Queens, written by McGhee and directed by Tim Story, four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s — Naomi (Brandy), Jill (Naughton), Brianna (Eve) and Valeria (Velazquez) — reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Way will play Jojo, Naomi’s, 20-year-old, estranged daughter, who has been living with her grandmother while Naomi has been chasing after her elusive lost fame. Bitterly resentful of her absentee mother, JoJo has written Naomi off for good, and tells her so in no uncertain terms. But when Naomi invites her to attend her comeback at one of the award shows, JoJo is dazzled by this side of her mother, a new perception of Naomi that may spark their reconciliation.

McGhee, Story and Wind executive produce. ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio

Watch on Deadline

Following a nationwide talent search initiated during the American Black Film Festival, Way was cast as a co-lead alongside MC Lyte in sitcom Partners in Rhyme, for AMC Networks’ streamer UMC. Way is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Zero Gravity Management.