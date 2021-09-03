‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley Pleads Guilty For Role In January 6 Capitol Riot

Jacob Chansley, nicknamed the “QAnon shaman” as one of the most visible figures who stormed the Capitol and the Senate chamber in the January 6 riot, entered a guilty plea for his role in the siege.

Chansley, also known as Jacob Angeli, entered a guilty plea of obstruction of a federal proceeding, a felony, in a plea deal with prosecutors.

“You are in fact guilty of this offense?” U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth asked.

“Yes, your honor,” Chansley said.

Prosecutors said that sentencing guidelines range from 41 to 61 months. Chansley has served eight months in incarceration, which could be credited to the sentence.

On Jan. 6, Chansley was bare chested and wore a horned helmet, face paint and furs as he participated in the siege of the Capitol. He was initially charged in a six-count indictment, which also included civil disorder, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

His attorney, Albert Watkins, said that his client was not violent and has mental health issues, and that he was not one of the planners of the January 6 siege.

He argued that Chansley should be released pending his sentencing, but Lamberth has yet to rule on that request. Sentencing was set for Nov. 17.

In an interview with 60 Minutes+ in March, Chansley denied that he was seeking “an attack on this country. That is incorrect. That is inaccurate, entirely.”

He became one of the most visible of participants in the siege not just for his outfit, but because he was among those who entered the Senate chamber after lawmakers had fled the area. He at one point stood behind the desk of the presiding officer of the Senate, which had earlier that day been filled by then-Vice President Mike Pence. Pence was presiding over the certification of electoral vote results showing that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election.