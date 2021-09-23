Propagate Ups Isabel San Vargas To Equity Partner; Promotes Biz Affairs Pair

Propagate Content has promoted Isabel San Vargas, its President, Production and Operations, to equity partner in the indie content production and distribution company. She joined Propagate as it was founded in 2015 by Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, rising to her current role in 2018.

San Vargas oversees all aspects of production and operations, including international and domestic production and post-production. She reports to Drew Buckley, Group President and COO.

“Isabel is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results,” Silverman and Owens said Thursday. “She is a hands-on operator, and has overseen a number of premium global documentary, scripted and unscripted productions for Propagate during an unyielding global pandemic. We are thrilled to have her assume an expanded role on Propagate’s leadership team.”

Prior to Propagate, San Vargas was SVP Production at Pilgrim Studios, where she helped launch competition series Top Shot and oversaw The Ultimate Fighter, American Chopper and Street Outlaws, among others. Her freelance producer credits include America’s Next Top Model, The Simple Life and Making the Band.

Propagate also said today that it has promoted Leili Mostajeran to Head of Legal and Business Affairs, West Coast, and David Martinez to Head of Legal and Business Affairs, East Coast. Both also report to Buckley.

The promotions come as Propagate said earlier this week that its president Greg Lipstone is leaving after a three-year run as his original contract comes to an end. The company said he will not be replaced.

Propagate’s slate includes the upcoming Fox drama series Our Kind of People, the Hulu miniseries Hillary, HBO Max’s documentary LFG and Netflix’s Untold, as well as unscripted series Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew on MotorTrend, Chopped on Food Network and Netflix’s Baking Impossible.

The independent studio, backed by A+E Networks and The Raine Group, has a portfolio that includes Electus, Big Breakfast and Notional and talent management firms Artists First, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Select Management.