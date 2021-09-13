‘Prisoner’s Daughter’: Christopher Convery Joins Family Drama From Director Catherine Hardwicke

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Convery (On the Verge) has joined the cast of the upcoming Catherine Hardwicke film, Prisoner’s Daughter. He’ll appear in the family drama alongside previously announced cast members Brian Cox, Kate Beckinsale and Tyson Ritter.

The film penned by Mark Bacci tells the story of Max (Cox), a tough but proud ex-con who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter Maxine (Beckinsale), as well as his grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him.

Convery will play Ezra, Maxine’s sharp-witted pre-teen son who struggles with epilepsy and bullying at school.

Sam Okun is producing for Sam Okun Productions, with Marina Grasic of Oakhurst Entertainment. Robert E. Morgan, Chris Rasmussen, Guy Moshe, and Jai Khanna will exec produce, with Lachlan Towle and Bill Yates serving as co-producers.

Capstone Pictures is co-financing and commenced sales at TIFF. David Haring will serve as producer, with Capstone’s Cristian Mercuri and Ruzanna Kegeyan as executive producers.

Watch on Deadline

Convery most recently starred opposite Katie Holmes in the horror film Brahms: The Boy II, directed by William Bell. He’s also starred on the film side in the indie feature By Dawn, and appeared opposite Emmy winner Claire Foy in the thriller The Girl in the Spider’s Web, directed by Fede Alvarez. The actor can also be seen in Netflix’s new comedy series On the Verge, playing Albert, the son of Julie Delpy’s Justine.

Convery is represented by Paradigm, Sinclair Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.