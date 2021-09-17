Prince William’s ‘The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet’ Series To Air On Discovery

Discovery has come on board as the global broadcast partner for Prince William’s The Earthshot Prize. The deal includes a five-part series featuring Prince William and David Attenborough, The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, in early October and will culminate in the Earthshot Prize Ceremony on October 17.

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet series launches on discovery+ on October 3 in the U.S, with a global rollout to follow. In addition, all five episodes of the series will air on Discovery in the U.S. on October 16 beginning at 4 pm ET, just prior to the award ceremony streaming on Discovery’s Facebook page on Sunday, October 17, and available on discovery+ later this year.

Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize aims to discover, celebrate and scale innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing our planet. The Prize is centered on five Earthshots – Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World; and Fix our Climate – which aim to achieve solutions by 2030.

Featuring Prince William, Attenborough as well as additional Members of The Earthshot Prize Council, the five-part series showcases the five Earthshot challenges facing the planet as well as highlighting the work of the 15 Prize Finalists and their ground-breaking solutions to our greatest environmental challenges.

“We are honored to partner with The Royal Foundation and our friends at BBC to bring this important work to people around the world,” says Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual. “The crisis facing our planet has only become even more urgent. It is crucial that we amplify these hopeful stories of innovation to preserve our natural world.”

Speaking as The Earthshot Prize Finalists were announced today, Prince William said: “Over half a century ago, President Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot’ programme united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon. Inspired by this, The Earthshot Prize aims to mobilise collective action around our unique ability to innovate, problem solve and repair our planet. I am honoured to introduce the 15 innovators, leaders, and visionaries who are the first ever Finalists for The Earthshot Prize. They are working with the urgency required in this decisive decade for life on Earth and will inspire all of us with their optimism in our ability to rise to the greatest challenges in human history.”



The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet is produced by Silverback Films for Discovery, and BBC One and iPlayer. Keith Scholey serves as executive producer. Sreya Biswas and Tom Coveney are Commissioning Editors for the BBC. For Discovery: Howard Swartz is executive producer and Joseph Mazzeo is associate producer. It was commissioned for the BBC by Patrick Holland, Director, Factual, Arts and Classical Music Television and Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Science and Natural History. BBC Studios is distributing internationally.