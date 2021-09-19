Primetime Emmys Winners List – Updating Live

Refresh for updates … Television’s Big Night is here. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out tonight in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners list live as they are announced.

After the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies last weekend and so far tonight, Netflix has a huge lead over all other networks and platforms with 38 trophies, including two at the primetime ceremony. Disney+ is next with 13, followed by the combined HBO/HBO Max with 14, including four wins tonight. With Ted Lasso‘s two wins tonight, Apple TV+ is next with nine.

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit still leads all programs with nine Emmys overall. Netflix’s The Crown with eight and NBC’s Saturday Night Live are next with eight each including four and one tonight, respectively. Disney+’s The Mandalorian has seven overall.

Related Story How To Watch The Primetime Emmys Online & On TV

The Mandalorian and Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s came into the Emmys with a leading 24 noms apiece. Among platforms, as usual the fight was between HBO and Netflix, with HBO/HBO Max edging the streaming giant in total noms 130-129. Disney+ had 71 noms, following by NBC with 46.

Watch on Deadline

Emmys will be presented in 27 categories tonight. Here are the evening’s winners thus far, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories:

WINNERS

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Writing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency

HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Steve Yockey, Written by

Girls5eva • Pilot

Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment

Meredith Scardino, Written by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Written by

Paul W. Downs, Written by

Jen Statsky, Written by

Pen15 • Play

Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics

Maya Erskine, Written by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by

Brendan Hunt, Story by

Joe Kelly, Story by

Ted Lasso • Pilot

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by

Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by

Brendan Hunt, Story by

Joe Kelly, Story by

Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Johnathan Appel, Writer

Ali Barthwell, Writer

Tim Carvell, Writer

Liz Hynes, Writer

Greg Iwinski, Writer

Mark Kramer, Writer

Daniel O’Brien, Writer

John Oliver, Writer

Owen Parsons, Writer

Charlie Redd, Writer

Joanna Rothkopf, Writer

Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

Ben Silva, Writer

Seena Vali, Writer

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown • War

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

Writing for a Drama Series

The Crown • War

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Peter Morgan, Written by

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mare Of Easttown

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

NOMINEES

Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive • Pilot

CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

James Burrows, Directed by

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency

HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Susanna Fogel, Directed by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Directed by

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak

CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

James Widdoes, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Biscuits

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Zach Braff, Directed by

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

MJ Delaney, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Declan Lowney, Directed by

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Black-ish

ABC • ABC Signature

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson

The Flight Attendant

HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden

Hacks

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Mom

CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Allison Janney as Bonnie Plunkett

Shrill

Hulu • Hulu, Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video, Brownstone Productions, A. Rushfield Productions

Aidy Bryant as Annie Easton

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Black-ish

ABC • ABC Signature

Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson

Kenan

NBC • Universal Television in association with Shark vs Bear and Broadway Video

Kenan Thompson as Kenan Williams

The Kominsky Method

Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky

Shameless

Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer

Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer

Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer

Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer

Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer

Phil Keoghan, Co-Executive Producer

Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer

Darren Bunkley, Co-Executive Producer

Micheal DiMaggio, Supervising Producer

Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer

Sydney Leier, Supervising Producer

Jesse McDonald, Supervising Producer

Ady Ryf, Supervising Producer

Steve Bae, Senior Producer

Sarah Stallard, Senior Producer

Eddie Garrick, Senior Producer

Nailed It!

Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Jo Sharon, Executive Producer

Patrick Doody, Executive Producer

Shea Spencer, Executive Producer

Nicole Byer, Executive Producer

Anika Guldstrand, Co-Executive Producer

Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer

Cat M. Sullivan, Co-Executive Producer

Samantha Hanks, Senior Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 • World of Wonder

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer

Michele Mills, Executive Producer

Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer

Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

John Polly, Co-Executive Producer

Zoe Jackson, Co-Executive Producer

Lisa Steele, Co-Executive Producer

Camilo Valdes, Co-Executive Producer

Michelle Visage, Producer

Alicia Gargaro-Magana, Producer

Jen Passovoy, Supervising Producer

Top Chef

Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Jo Sharon, Executive Producer

Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer

Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer

Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer

Elida Carbajal Araiza, Co-Executive Producer

Hunter Braun, Co-Executive Producer

Thi Nguyen, Co-Executive Producer

Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer

Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer

Tracy Tong, Co-Executive Producer

Sandee Birdsong, Supervising Producer

Rich Brusa, Supervising Producer

Nora Cromwell, Supervising Producer

Eric Vier, Supervising Producer

Steve Lichtenstein, Senior Producer

Diana Schmedeman, Producer

The Voice

NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

John De Mol, Executive Producer

Mark Burnett, Executive Producer

Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer

Adam Sher, Executive Producer

Amanda Zucker, Executive Producer

Kyra Thompson, Executive Producer

Teddy Valenti, Co-Executive Producer

Kyley Tucker, Co-Executive Producer

Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer

Melysa Garratt, Supervising Producer

Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer

Brittany Martin Porter, Supervising Producer

Bart Kimball, Supervising Producer

Dan Paschen, Producer

Amanda Borden, Producer

Tod Schellinger, Producer

Carson Daly, Producer

Jared Wyso, Producer

Hayley Opalek McSherry, Producer

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Hamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Thomas Kail, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Ego Death

HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Sam Miller, Directed by

Michaela Coel, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes

HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Sam Miller, Directed by

Mare Of Easttown

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Craig Zobel, Directed by

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix • Netflix

Scott Frank, Directed by

The Underground Railroad

Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Barry Jenkins, Directed by

WandaVision

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matt Shakman, Directed by

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Michaela Coel, Written by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Brad Ingelsby, Written by

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix • Netflix

Scott Frank, Teleplay by

WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular!

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Chuck Hayward, Written by

Peter Cameron, Written by

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Jac Schaeffer, Written by

WandaVision • Previously On

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Laura Donney, Written by

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Genius: Aretha

National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin

I May Destroy You

HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Michaela Coel as Arabella

Mare Of Easttown

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix • Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon

WandaVision

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Halston

Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Ewan McGregor as Halston

Hamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton

Hamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr

The Undoing

HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions

Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser

WandaVision

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany as Vision

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred

In Treatment

HBO • HBO in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, and Sheleg

Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor

Lovecraft Country

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Jurnee Smollett as Letitia “Leti” Lewis

Pose

FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Mj Rodriguez as Blanca Rodriguez

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles

Lovecraft Country

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman

Perry Mason

HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose

Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason

Pose

FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Billy Porter as Pray Tell

This Is Us

NBC • 20th Television

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special

Multiple Platforms • White Cherry Entertainment

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions

The Oscars

ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

Netflix • Netflix

David Byrne’s American Utopia

HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Netflix • Pilot Boy Productions

Friends: The Reunion

HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max

Hamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote

HBO Max • HBO Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Casey Patterson Entertainment, Shoe Money Productions and Warner Horizon

Comedy Series

Black-ish

ABC • ABC Signature

Cobra Kai

Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Emily In Paris

Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

The Flight Attendant

HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Hacks

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts

Entertainment

The Kominsky Method

Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Pen15

Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Drama Series

The Boys

Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Bridgerton

Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Lovecraft Country

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

The Mandalorian

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Pose

FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

This Is Us

NBC • 20th Television

Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Mare Of Easttown

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix • Netflix

The Underground Railroad

Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

WandaVision

Disney+ • Marvel Studios