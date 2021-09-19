Primetime Emmys Winners List – Updating Live

Refresh for updates … Television’s Big Night is here. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out tonight in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners list live as they are announced.
After the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies last weekend and so far tonight, Netflix has a huge lead over all other networks and platforms with 38 trophies, including two at the primetime ceremony. Disney+ is next with 13, followed by the combined HBO/HBO Max with 14, including four wins tonight. With Ted Lasso‘s two wins tonight, Apple TV+ is next with nine.
Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit still leads all programs with nine Emmys overall. Netflix’s The Crown with eight and NBC’s Saturday Night Live are next with eight each including four and one tonight, respectively. Disney+’s The Mandalorian has seven overall.
The Mandalorian and Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s came into the Emmys with a leading 24 noms apiece. Among platforms, as usual the fight was between HBO and Netflix, with HBO/HBO Max edging the streaming giant in total noms 130-129. Disney+ had 71 noms, following by NBC with 46.
Emmys will be presented in 27 categories tonight. Here are the evening’s winners thus far, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories:
WINNERS
Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Writing for a Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Steve Yockey, Written by
Girls5eva • Pilot
Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment
Meredith Scardino, Written by
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by
Paul W. Downs, Written by
Jen Statsky, Written by
Pen15 • Play
Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics
Maya Erskine, Written by
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by
Ted Lasso • Pilot
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by
Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by
Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Johnathan Appel, Writer
Ali Barthwell, Writer
Tim Carvell, Writer
Liz Hynes, Writer
Greg Iwinski, Writer
Mark Kramer, Writer
Daniel O’Brien, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Owen Parsons, Writer
Charlie Redd, Writer
Joanna Rothkopf, Writer
Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
Ben Silva, Writer
Seena Vali, Writer
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher
Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown • War
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by
Writing for a Drama Series
The Crown • War
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Peter Morgan, Written by
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton
NOMINEES
Directing for a Comedy Series
B Positive • Pilot
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Burrows, Directed by
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Susanna Fogel, Directed by
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by
Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Widdoes, Directed by
Ted Lasso • Biscuits
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Zach Braff, Directed by
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Declan Lowney, Directed by
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
ABC • ABC Signature
Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson
The Flight Attendant
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden
Hacks
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance
Mom
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Allison Janney as Bonnie Plunkett
Shrill
Hulu • Hulu, Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video, Brownstone Productions, A. Rushfield Productions
Aidy Bryant as Annie Easton
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
ABC • ABC Signature
Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson
Kenan
NBC • Universal Television in association with Shark vs Bear and Broadway Video
Kenan Thompson as Kenan Williams
The Kominsky Method
Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky
Shameless
Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions
William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer
Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer
Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer
Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer
Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer
Phil Keoghan, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer
Darren Bunkley, Co-Executive Producer
Micheal DiMaggio, Supervising Producer
Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer
Sydney Leier, Supervising Producer
Jesse McDonald, Supervising Producer
Ady Ryf, Supervising Producer
Steve Bae, Senior Producer
Sarah Stallard, Senior Producer
Eddie Garrick, Senior Producer
Nailed It!
Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Executive Producer
Patrick Doody, Executive Producer
Shea Spencer, Executive Producer
Nicole Byer, Executive Producer
Anika Guldstrand, Co-Executive Producer
Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer
Cat M. Sullivan, Co-Executive Producer
Samantha Hanks, Senior Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race
VH1 • World of Wonder
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Michele Mills, Executive Producer
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
John Polly, Co-Executive Producer
Zoe Jackson, Co-Executive Producer
Lisa Steele, Co-Executive Producer
Camilo Valdes, Co-Executive Producer
Michelle Visage, Producer
Alicia Gargaro-Magana, Producer
Jen Passovoy, Supervising Producer
Top Chef
Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Executive Producer
Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer
Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer
Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer
Elida Carbajal Araiza, Co-Executive Producer
Hunter Braun, Co-Executive Producer
Thi Nguyen, Co-Executive Producer
Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer
Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer
Tracy Tong, Co-Executive Producer
Sandee Birdsong, Supervising Producer
Rich Brusa, Supervising Producer
Nora Cromwell, Supervising Producer
Eric Vier, Supervising Producer
Steve Lichtenstein, Senior Producer
Diana Schmedeman, Producer
The Voice
NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
John De Mol, Executive Producer
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
Amanda Zucker, Executive Producer
Kyra Thompson, Executive Producer
Teddy Valenti, Co-Executive Producer
Kyley Tucker, Co-Executive Producer
Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer
Melysa Garratt, Supervising Producer
Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer
Brittany Martin Porter, Supervising Producer
Bart Kimball, Supervising Producer
Dan Paschen, Producer
Amanda Borden, Producer
Tod Schellinger, Producer
Carson Daly, Producer
Jared Wyso, Producer
Hayley Opalek McSherry, Producer
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Thomas Kail, Directed by
I May Destroy You • Ego Death
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by
Michaela Coel, Directed by
I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by
Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Craig Zobel, Directed by
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Directed by
The Underground Railroad
Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Barry Jenkins, Directed by
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matt Shakman, Directed by
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Michaela Coel, Written by
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Brad Ingelsby, Written by
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Teleplay by
WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular!
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Chuck Hayward, Written by
Peter Cameron, Written by
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Jac Schaeffer, Written by
WandaVision • Previously On
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Donney, Written by
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Genius: Aretha
National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production
Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin
I May Destroy You
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Michaela Coel as Arabella
Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Halston
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Ewan McGregor as Halston
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr
The Undoing
HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions
Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Paul Bettany as Vision
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred
In Treatment
HBO • HBO in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, and Sheleg
Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor
Lovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Jurnee Smollett as Letitia “Leti” Lewis
Pose
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Mj Rodriguez as Blanca Rodriguez
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Bridgerton
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles
Lovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman
Perry Mason
HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose
Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason
Pose
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Billy Porter as Pray Tell
This Is Us
NBC • 20th Television
Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson
Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
Multiple Platforms • White Cherry Entertainment
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions
The Oscars
ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
Netflix • Netflix
David Byrne’s American Utopia
HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Netflix • Pilot Boy Productions
Friends: The Reunion
HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
HBO Max • HBO Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Casey Patterson Entertainment, Shoe Money Productions and Warner Horizon
Comedy Series
Black-ish
ABC • ABC Signature
Cobra Kai
Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Emily In Paris
Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
The Flight Attendant
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Hacks
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts
Entertainment
The Kominsky Method
Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Pen15
Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Drama Series
The Boys
Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Bridgerton
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Lovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
The Mandalorian
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Pose
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
This Is Us
NBC • 20th Television
Limited or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
The Underground Railroad
Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
