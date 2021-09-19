Primetime Emmys Winners List – Updating Live

Skip to main content
Refresh for updates … Television’s Big Night is here. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out tonight in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners list live as they are announced.

After the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies last weekend and so far tonight, Netflix has a huge lead over all other networks and platforms with 38 trophies, including two at the primetime ceremony. Disney+ is next with 13, followed by the combined HBO/HBO Max with 14, including four wins tonight. With Ted Lasso‘s two wins tonight, Apple TV+ is next with nine.

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit still leads all programs with nine Emmys overall. Netflix’s The Crown with eight and NBC’s Saturday Night Live are next with eight each including four and one tonight, respectively. Disney+’s The Mandalorian has seven overall.

The Mandalorian and Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s came into the Emmys with a leading 24 noms apiece. Among platforms, as usual the fight was between HBO and Netflix, with HBO/HBO Max edging the streaming giant in total noms 130-129. Disney+ had 71 noms, following by NBC with 46.

Emmys will be presented in 27 categories tonight. Here are the evening’s winners thus far, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories:

WINNERS

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Writing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Steve Yockey, Written by

Girls5eva • Pilot
Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment
Meredith Scardino, Written by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by
Paul W. Downs, Written by
Jen Statsky, Written by

Pen15 • Play
Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics
Maya Erskine, Written by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by

Ted Lasso • Pilot
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by
Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by

Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Johnathan Appel, Writer
Ali Barthwell, Writer
Tim Carvell, Writer
Liz Hynes, Writer
Greg Iwinski, Writer
Mark Kramer, Writer
Daniel O’Brien, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Owen Parsons, Writer
Charlie Redd, Writer
Joanna Rothkopf, Writer
Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
Ben Silva, Writer
Seena Vali, Writer

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown • War
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

Writing for a Drama Series

The Crown • War
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Peter Morgan, Written by

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

NOMINEES

Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive • Pilot
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Burrows, Directed by

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Susanna Fogel, Directed by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Widdoes, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Biscuits
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Zach Braff, Directed by

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Declan Lowney, Directed by

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Black-ish
ABC • ABC Signature
Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson

The Flight Attendant
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden

Hacks
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Mom
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Allison Janney as Bonnie Plunkett

Shrill
Hulu • Hulu, Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video, Brownstone Productions, A. Rushfield Productions
Aidy Bryant as Annie Easton

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Black-ish
ABC • ABC Signature
Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson

Kenan
NBC • Universal Television in association with Shark vs Bear and Broadway Video
Kenan Thompson as Kenan Williams

The Kominsky Method
Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky

Shameless
Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions
William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher

Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Competition Program

The Amazing Race
CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer
Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer
Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer
Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer
Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer
Phil Keoghan, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer
Darren Bunkley, Co-Executive Producer
Micheal DiMaggio, Supervising Producer
Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer
Sydney Leier, Supervising Producer
Jesse McDonald, Supervising Producer
Ady Ryf, Supervising Producer
Steve Bae, Senior Producer
Sarah Stallard, Senior Producer
Eddie Garrick, Senior Producer

Nailed It!
Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Executive Producer
Patrick Doody, Executive Producer
Shea Spencer, Executive Producer
Nicole Byer, Executive Producer
Anika Guldstrand, Co-Executive Producer
Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer
Cat M. Sullivan, Co-Executive Producer
Samantha Hanks, Senior Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race
VH1 • World of Wonder
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Michele Mills, Executive Producer
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
John Polly, Co-Executive Producer
Zoe Jackson, Co-Executive Producer
Lisa Steele, Co-Executive Producer
Camilo Valdes, Co-Executive Producer
Michelle Visage, Producer
Alicia Gargaro-Magana, Producer
Jen Passovoy, Supervising Producer

Top Chef
Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Executive Producer
Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer
Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer
Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer
Elida Carbajal Araiza, Co-Executive Producer
Hunter Braun, Co-Executive Producer
Thi Nguyen, Co-Executive Producer
Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer
Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer
Tracy Tong, Co-Executive Producer
Sandee Birdsong, Supervising Producer
Rich Brusa, Supervising Producer
Nora Cromwell, Supervising Producer
Eric Vier, Supervising Producer
Steve Lichtenstein, Senior Producer
Diana Schmedeman, Producer

The Voice
NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
John De Mol, Executive Producer
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
Amanda Zucker, Executive Producer
Kyra Thompson, Executive Producer
Teddy Valenti, Co-Executive Producer
Kyley Tucker, Co-Executive Producer
Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer
Melysa Garratt, Supervising Producer
Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer
Brittany Martin Porter, Supervising Producer
Bart Kimball, Supervising Producer
Dan Paschen, Producer
Amanda Borden, Producer
Tod Schellinger, Producer
Carson Daly, Producer
Jared Wyso, Producer
Hayley Opalek McSherry, Producer

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Thomas Kail, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Ego Death
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by
Michaela Coel, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by

Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Craig Zobel, Directed by

The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Directed by

The Underground Railroad
Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Barry Jenkins, Directed by

WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matt Shakman, Directed by

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Michaela Coel, Written by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Brad Ingelsby, Written by

The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Teleplay by

WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular!
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Chuck Hayward, Written by
Peter Cameron, Written by

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Jac Schaeffer, Written by

WandaVision • Previously On
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Donney, Written by

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Genius: Aretha
National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production
Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin

I May Destroy You
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Michaela Coel as Arabella

Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan

The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon

WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Halston
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Ewan McGregor as Halston

Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton

Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr

The Undoing
HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions
Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser

WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Paul Bettany as Vision

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred

In Treatment
HBO • HBO in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, and Sheleg
Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor

Lovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Jurnee Smollett as Letitia “Leti” Lewis

Pose
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Mj Rodriguez as Blanca Rodriguez

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bridgerton
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset

The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles

Lovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman

Perry Mason
HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose
Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason

Pose
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Billy Porter as Pray Tell

This Is Us
NBC • 20th Television
Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
Multiple Platforms • White Cherry Entertainment

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions

The Oscars
ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside
Netflix • Netflix

David Byrne’s American Utopia
HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Netflix • Pilot Boy Productions

Friends: The Reunion
HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max

Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
HBO Max • HBO Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Casey Patterson Entertainment, Shoe Money Productions and Warner Horizon

Comedy Series

Black-ish
ABC • ABC Signature

Cobra Kai
Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Emily In Paris
Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

The Flight Attendant
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Hacks
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts
Entertainment

The Kominsky Method
Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Pen15
Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics

Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Drama Series

The Boys
Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Bridgerton
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Lovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

The Mandalorian
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Pose
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

This Is Us
NBC • 20th Television

Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix

The Underground Railroad
Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios

