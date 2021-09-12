‘Primal’ Beats ‘Big Mouth,’ ‘The Simpsons’ For Best Animated Program At Emmys

Adult Swim’s animated series Primal from Genndy Tartakovsky won two Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday including Best Animated Program for the second half of season 1 consisting of 3 episodes and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

The competition was tough for the Best Animated title, Primal beat out Big Mouth, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and South Park.

Primal features a caveman at the dawn of evolution. A dinosaur on the brink of extinction. Bonded by tragedy, this unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world.

Tartakovsky is the Emmy-winning creator of the hit animated series Dexter’s Laboratory and Samurai Jack, along with directing the original Star Wars: Clone Wars series.

Primal previously earned three Emmy Awards including Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation for Art Director Scott Wills, Character Designer Stephen DeStefano, and Tartakovsky for Storyboard Artist.

The series was also lauded at the Annie Awards earlier this year with two accolades: Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production and Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production.

Season 2 will also have 10 episodes but no release date has been announced as of yet.