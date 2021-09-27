‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’: Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal Among Five Cast In HBO Max Reboot

HBO Max has found the mothers for the latest generation of group of little liars. Lea Salonga (Yellow Rose), Sharon Leal (Dream Girls), and Elena Goode (Straight Outta Compton) are set as series regulars and Carly Pope (Demonic) and Zakiya Young (Orange is the New Black) join the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast as recurring. They will appear opposite stars Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel and Eric Johnson.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa; Lindsay Calhoon Bring; Alloy Entertainment; and Warner Bros TV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters. Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces via his Muckle Man Productions, with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce. Muckle Man Productions and Alloy produce in association with WBTV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.

Salonga will play Elodie, Minnie’s (Pyles) mom. A bit overbearing, Elodie works overtime to keep her daughter safe following a trauma that occurred when Minnie was just a little girl.

Leal joins the cast as Sidney, Tabby’s (Kinney) mother and our main Pretty Little Liar matriarch. Sidney is a real estate agent and single mother, doing her best to provide for her daughter, as well as Imogen (Madison).

Pope will appear as Davie, Imogen’s (Madison) mother. Davie and Imogen have always been two against the world. But a chilling reminder from Davie’s dark past upends both of their lives.

Goode will portray Marjorie, Noa’s (Reficco) mother, a nurse at Millwood General. Though she loves her daughter, Marjorie’s hiding a secret that threatens their relationship.

Lastly, Young will take on Corey, Faran’s (Zaria) mother. Once her marriage to Zeke dissolved, Corey sought greener pastures in Pittsburgh, PA, working as a paralegal, though she tells everyone she’s a lawyer.

