‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’: Carson Rowland, Jordan Gonzalez Among 5 To Recur In HBO Max Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max continues to round out the cast for the upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as Carson Rowland (Sweet Magnolias, American Housewife), Jordan Gonzalez (The L Word: Generation Q), Ben Cook (West Side Story, The First Lady) Elias Kacavas (Euphoria) and Benton Greene (Ghost, Riverdale) join as recurring. They join stars Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel and Eric Johnson.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa; Lindsay Calhoon Bring; Alloy Entertainment; and Warner Bros TV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters. Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

Rowland will play Chip. Like Tabby (Kinney), Chip is a major film buff. And he’s not-so-secretly crushing on her.

Gonzalez takes on Ash, a handsome transgender student at Millwood High and romantic interest to Minnie (Malia Pyles).

Cook will appear as Henry, an arrogant, yet deeply talented ballerino at Millwood high and partner to Faran (Zaria) …on and off the stage.

Kacavas joins the cast as Greg, Karen’s (Mallory Bechtel) picture-perfect boyfriend by day. By night, they share a secretly tumultuous relationship echoing that of Karen’s own parents.

Lastly, Greene will recur as Zeke, Faran’s adoring father. Zeke struggles to navigate the hardscrabble world of the steel mill and the frilly, feminine world of ballet that his daughter inhabits.

Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces via his Muckle Man Productions, with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce. Muckle Man Productions and Alloy produce in association with WBTV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.

Rowland is repped by Scale Management, CESD Talent Agency and imPRint. Gonzalez’s reps are Mosaic and LoveStone Agency. Cook is represented by CESD and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Kacavas is represented by Innovative Artists. Greene is represented by About Artists Agency.