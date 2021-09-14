Tribeca Pic ‘Poser’ Getting U.S. Theatrical Release In Deal With Oscilloscope

EXCLUSIVE: Ori Segev and Noah Dixon’s debut feature Poser, which premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, is getting a U.S. theatrical release, after Oscilloscope said Tuesday that it acquired North American rights.

Set in the real-life underground music scene in Columbus, Ohio, the pic centers on Lennon Gates (Sylvie Mix), who yearns for access to the scene. When she creates a podcast to interview the local artists she adores, Lennon discovers her own musical ambitions, developing a fast friendship with the striking, confident performer Bobbi Kitten (playing herself), and in the process creates an identity not wholly her own. Soon, Lennon’s aspirations, with some constructive coaxing from Bobbi to find her voice, lead her down a path of dark obsession.

Drew Johnson, Juli Sasaki, Brett Reiter and Josh Nowak are producers.

“We are absolutely geeked to be working with Oscilloscope,” Segev and Dixon said. “Poser is a narrative film which features real musicians and it was important for us to partner with a distributor that understands the passion involved in this

project. Oscilloscope’s raw, authentic, and unconventional vibe is the perfect fit for our film.”

Added Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger: “The whole O-Scope crew flipped for Poser the moment we saw it. It’s like that beloved indie mix tape that’s embedded in our DNA meets the dark, disquieting psychology of an Ingmar Bergman jam. We always struggle to ‘define’ an O-Scope film, but know it when we see it. Poser is an O-Scope film, now both literally and figuratively.”

UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the rights deal on behalf of the filmmakers.