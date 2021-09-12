‘Pose’ Wins First Three Craft Emmys For Swan-Song Season

On Saturday night, Pose was recognized with its first trio of craft statuettes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, recognizing its third and final season.

Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Greg Bazemore, Tene Wilder, Lisa Thomas and Rob Harmon claimed the award for Contemporary Hairstyling; Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Shaun Thomas Gibson, Jessica Padilla and Jennifer Suarez took the award for Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); and Analucia McGorty, Michelle Roy and Linda Giammarese won out in the category of Contemporary Costumes.

In their appearances both onstage and backstage, many of these winners reflected on the groundbreaking nature of the FX series, and its impact on their own lives, along with those of viewers.

“Pose demanded visibility and let the trans community worldwide be seen with love,” said Moe, who served as Department Head Hairstylist. “This [award] is for the trans people who have felt disregarded in this world and yet have found the courage and strength to push through. This award is for those trans human beings whose lives have been cut short by ignorance and violence.”

“I would say working on the show Pose was an education that came with a paycheck, an experience I never thought I would have in my life,” said Key Hairstylist Harvey. “Working on this show has made me into a better person.”

“This TV show is so phenomenally powerful and means so much to people all over the world. To be standing here is unreal,” said hairstylist Harmon. “This show is a game-changer and a life-changer for very many people, myself included.”

“This show is unlike any other I’ve worked on,” added Laurence, the Department Head Makeup Artist. “It meant so much more than just makeup and we’re all different people because of it.”

Pose debuted on FX in 2018, making history with the largest cast of transgender actors in TV history. The series co-created by Stevens Canals, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy examined the New York of the ’80s and ’90s, exploring ball culture, as well as the experience of the gay and trans communities throughout these decades.

While the show has earned 20 Emmy nominations to date (including nine this year), it has only broken through so far one time, with a Drama Lead Actor win for Billy Porter in 2019, when he became the first openly gay actor to prevail in his category.

At the 2021 Emmys ceremonies still to come, the series will contend in categories including Outstanding Drama Series, Drama Actress (Mj Rodriguez), Drama Actor (Porter), Drama Series Directing and Drama Series Writing.