Phoebe Robinson Comedy ‘Everything’s Trash’ Lands Series Order At Freeform

Everything’s Trash, Phoebe Robinson’s TV adaptation of her book, has scored a series order at Freeform.

The Disney-owned network has ordered the half-hour comedy series after picking up a pilot order earlier this year.

Starring, written by and exec produced by the 2 Dope Queens star Robinson, the series follows Phoebe, a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life. Forced to grow up when her older brother Jayden emerges as a leading political candidate, she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood.

The series also stars Jordan Carlos (First Wives Club) as Jayden, Phoebe’s extremely intelligent, Blerd-y older brother with big dreams for his community, who has recently emerged as a leading political candidate. Their boundary-less relationship must change as Phoebe’s wild yet entertaining behavior threatens to overshadow his Barack Obama-esque aspirations.

Toccarra Cash (Station 19) plays Malika, Phoebe’s savvy, smart and beautiful “code-switch queen” podcast producer. As Phoebe’s work wife and ride-or-die friend, Malika tries to balance wanting Phoebe to grow up with encouraging her to be messy because, hey, the mess pays the bills and is funny AF. Nneka Okafor (God Friended Me) plays Jessie, Phoebe’s sister-in-law, who’s a former socialite-turned-feminist and college professor. Jessie worries that she is the only one in her in-laws’ family that has the strength to let Phoebe know that some of her shenanigans are dangerous to her husband’s career and too influential on her daughter.

Moses Storm (Sunnyside) plays Michael, Phoebe’s BFF, roommate and friend since freshman year of college. He is a video game livestreamer who is not ashamed to promote his TikTok whenever he can. Michael is more than happy not to grow up and will be the playful devil on Phoebe’s shoulder.

The series is produced by ABC Signature with Robinson’s production company, Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serving as nonwriting executive producer. Jonathan Groff executive produces. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor will direct.

“Phoebe has one of the most unique and hilariously sharp voices in the business,” said Tara Duncan, president, Freeform and Onyx Collective. “Everything’s Trash is the perfect addition to the Freeform slate, bringing a distinct point of view to a woman navigating adulthood on her own terms.”

“I feel like Whoopi Goldberg’s choir at the end of Sister Act 2 when they won the competition. Overjoyed. Stunned. Extremely grateful,” said Robinson. “We’re going to make something special that you won’t want to miss.”