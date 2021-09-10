Patrick J. Adams Joins ‘A League Of Their Own’ Amazon Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Suits alum Patrick J. Adams is set for a key recurring role opposite Abbi Jacobson in Amazon’s A League Of Their Own, a reimagining of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, from co-creators Jacobson (Broad City) — who also stars — and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) and Sony Pictures TV.

The hourlong series, described as a fresh approach to Marshall’s classic about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, will follow new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it,” according to the streamer.

Adams will play Charlie, Carson’s (Jacobson) handsome, midwestern husband, on his way home soon from fighting overseas during WWII. He’s eager to return to a life back home with his wife.

A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer.

Adams makes his Broadway debut this spring in the revival of Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out, alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, directed by Scott Ellis. He earned a SAG Award nomination for his role as Mike Ross in USA Network’s hit legal drama, Suits, and starred as Major John Glenn in Nat Geo’s adaption of The Right Stuff for Disney+. Adams is repped by ICM, The Rosenzweig Group, and attorney Lev Ginsburg.