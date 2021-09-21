Paramount+ And Showtime Bundled In Single Service At Teaser Prices Starting At $10 A Month

ViacomCBS has officially begun marketing Paramount+ and Showtime’s streaming service as a combined offering, with an initial promotion starting at $10 a month.

Until midnight on October 20, subscribers can pay $10 for the ad-supported tier (with limited ads on select Paramount+ programming) or $13 for the ad-free option. As stand-alones, the two tiers of Paramount+ currently cost $5 and $10, while Showtime is at $11.

The bundle had been offered since 2020 (when Paramount+ was still called CBS All Access) as a $10-a-month add-on through Apple TV+. Today’s promotion marks the arrival of it as a direct-to-consumer offering.

ViacomCBS management has been clear about its intention to pursue a range of bundles, which has been a successful strategy for Disney during the recent streaming boom. Internationally, the company set a joint venture last month with Comcast for SkyShowtime in Europe. Its streaming portfolio also includes targeted services Noggin and BET+, but neither is included in a bundle as of yet.

Related Story 'The Comeback Girl': Kathryn Hahn To Star As Joan Rivers For Limited Series In Development At Showtime, Cosmo Carlson To Pen Script

“This powerhouse bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’ diverse and differentiated cross-genre content slate with even more consumers,” ViacomCBS streaming CEO Tom Ryan said. “Paramount+ and Showtime are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”

In reporting its second-quarter earnings over the summer, ViacomCBS said its total streaming subscriber base increased by 6.5 billion in the quarter, surpassing 42 million. It has not provided a breakout of individual numbers. Paramount+, an expansion and rebranding of the six-year-old CBS All Access, is a cornerstone of the overall streaming effort.

The company also has overhauled its executive suite recently as it increasingly prioritizes streaming. Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos is exiting, with Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins taking the reins with plans to amp up the legacy studio’s efforts to supply Paramount+ with original titles.