Paramount Players Lands Rights To The Short Film ‘Koreatown Ghost Story’ With Teddy Tenenbaum And Minsun Park Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Koreatown Ghost Story, a short film written and directed by Teddy Tenenbaum and Minsun Park, has been sold to Paramount Players with Tenenbaum and Park closing a deal to write and direct the full-length feature film. Neal Moritz and Original’s Toby Jaffe will produce, along with Jim Wedaa. Margaret Cho is attached to reprise her role from the short and will executive produce.

The film is a Supernatural horror tale based on a Korean marriage ritual – a young woman entertains a macabre offer that would let her pursue her dreams, for better or for much, much worse.

Tenenbaum and Park recently sold the pilot The Zone for NBC through ABC Studios and Melissa Rosenberg’s Tall Girl Productions, and they sold their spec horror feature Red Door to Columbia Pictures with Barry Josephson producing.

Wedaa’s credits include Brahms: The Boy II and the soon-to-be-released Netflix film Mixtape. Tenenbaum and Park are represented by A3 Artists Agency, Jim Wedaa, and attorney Darren Trattner.

Paramount Players has committed to creating hit genre films from contemporary voices and properties and with Paramount Pictures tapping former Fox exec Jeremy Kramer to oversee the studio last year, development has begun to ramp up since the top of the year and major productions, like a new Pet Sematary film, are already in production.