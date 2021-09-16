Paramount+ Orders Canadian ‘Skymed’ Series From Piazza Entertainment

Paramount+ has teamed with Toronto-based Piazza Entertainment, Canadian National Broadcaster CBC and CBS Studios on air ambulance rescue series Skymed. Shooting is currently underway in Manitoba and Ontario, Canada, for premiere on the ViacomCBS streaming service next year.

Created by Julie Puckrin (Nurses, Killjoys) Skymed revolves around life, death and drama at 20,000 feet. The series weaves together intense character journeys and high-stakes medical rescues, as we follow the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. They’re all in over their heads, and on their own, with no one to rely on but each other.

The ensemble cast includes Natasha Calis (Nurses), Ace (Aason) Nadjiwan (Batwoman), Morgan Holmstrom (Siberia), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew), Thomas Elms (The Order), Mercedes Morris (Between), Kheon Clarke (Riverdale), Rebecca Kwan (Taken), Braeden Clarke (Outlander) and Aaron Ashmore (Killjoys).

“This show was inspired by the real-life experiences of my sister and brother-in-law, who met flying air ambulances in the north,” says Puckrin. “Together with a talented team of writers, we created relatable characters full of hope, compassion and resilience. I am thrilled to be working with such an incredible and diverse cast to bring these exciting, emotional stories to life.”

Skymed is produced by Piazza Entertainment. Puckin executive produces with along with Vanessa Piazza, Ron Murphy and Gillian Hormel. Steve Adelson serves as pilot director. From Manitoba, Kyle Irving and Lisa Meeches serve as executive producers for Eagle Vision. Jennica Harper and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy serve as co-executive producers. Outside of Canada, the series will be distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

“Julie has brilliantly imagined these characters who are not only dealing with demanding, high-pressure circumstances, they’re also dealing with the ups and downs of their lives as they come into their own,” said Vanessa Piazza, executive producer, Piazza Entertainment. “We are proud to partner with Paramount+, CBS Studios and CBC, and look forward to introducing these characters to audiences.”