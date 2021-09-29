Outlier Society’s Michael B. Jordan & Elizabeth Raposo Board Sony’s TriStar Adaptation Of N.K. Jemisin’s ‘The Broken Earth’ Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society has come aboard to produce the Sony TriStar Pictures adaptation of N.K Jemisin’s The Broken Earth, which the studio acquired last summer in a seven-figure deal with the intention of turning it into a fantasy-action franchise. Jordan and Outlier Society President Elizabeth Raposo will produce the film adaptation via the Outlier Society banner. Jemisin is writing the script.

Each book in Jemisin’s series — The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate and The Stone Sky — won the Hugo Award for Best Novel, making her the first person to win the award three years in a row and the first to win for all three books in a trilogy.

The Fifth Season establishes the setting, a harsh futuristic Earth and a continent called the Stillness, which endures seasonal apocalyptic events that shake the world and its inhabitants during these “seasons.” They hole up in communities and then rebuild. Key to that effort are “orogenes,” individuals who can draw incredible magical power from reservoirs of Earth. They are trained for the task from childhood in brutal fashion, by a societal order called the Guardians. The orogenes kind of hold the world together and stave off eruptions, but they are treated badly.

The series has a devoted fan base and has sold millions of copies around the world. As well as the Hugos, the first book won the Sputnik Award, was nominated for the Nebula Award and the World Fantasy Award for Best Novel. .Jemisin was just named one of Time magazine’s Most Influential People.

Shary Shirazi, Vice President of Creative Production, and Creative Executive Rikki Jarrett are overseeing the project for TriStar Pictures. Christina Raquel, Director of Development, will oversee the project for Outlier Society. Tri-Star President Nicole Brown was key in bringing Outlier Society in.

Other film projects on Outlier Society’s upcoming slate include Amazon Studios’ adaptation of Akwaeke Emezi’s highly-anticipated novel You Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty; Static Shock, a live action adaptation of DC Comics’ ground-breaking series, being penned by Randy McKinnon and with Reginald Hudlin also producing alongside Outlier; and MGM’s Thomas Crown Affair being written by Wes Tooke. In the TV space, Outlier’s upcoming projects include Amazon Studios’ Victories Greater Than Death and the Muhammad Ali series The Greatest.

As for his screen work, Jordan stars in the Denzel Washington-directed A Journal For Jordan from Sony Pictures, landing in the heat of awards season on December 22. Jordan also produced alongside Denzel Washington, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Aaron L. Gilbert. Outlier Society is currently in pre-production on Creed 3 for MGM, on which Jordan makes his directorial debut, and reprises his lead role of Adonis Creed.

Jordan is represented by M88, WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Jemisin is repped by Hotchkiss Daily & Associates on behalf of Lucienne Diver at The Knight Agency.