‘Outer Banks’ Repeats Atop Nielsen Streaming Chart; ‘Vivo’ Holds No. 3 Note

Outer Banks notched a repeat win in Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings for the week of August 9 to 15, though viewership dropped by about half in its second full week on Netflix.

The 20 episodes of the mystery drama collected 1.16 billion total minutes of viewing, down from 2.1 billion in the previous week. The No. 2 finisher once again was All American, whose Netflix run began just after its third season had its linear finale on the CW. It pulled in 883 million minutes.

Vivo, an original Netflix animated film featuring voice work and original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, posted a strong week, finishing No. 3 among all titles. The film gathered 802 million minutes of viewing, half of it from kids aged 2 to 11 and one-third from Hispanic households. The film is the latest strong performer in animation, a category Netflix has focused on amid a broader push into kids and family fare.

Cocomelon, speaking of the family crowd, continues to be a strong performer for Netflix. Its 12 episodes elicited 714 million minutes of viewing.

Original action series Hit & Run, which premiered on August 6, just prior to the week being measured, managed to tally 549 million minutes of viewing.

Netflix once again owned the full top 10. Nielsen measures Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu and only viewing via a TV screen, meaning mobile viewing is not counted. The U.S. streaming picture may just be a fraction of the global story, but the Nielsen numbers — especially for companies other than Netflix, which does volunteer some of its own stats regularly.

Here is the full top 10:

Outer Banks – 20 episodes, 1.16 billion minutes of viewing

All American – 51 eps., 883M min.

Vivo – film, 802M min.

Cocomelon – 12 eps., 714M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 376 eps., 659M min.

The Walking Dead – 153 eps., 606M min.

Criminal Minds – 316 eps., 564M min.

Hit & Run – 9 eps., 549M min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 534M min.

Chicago Med – 100 eps., 527M min.