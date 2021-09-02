‘Outer Banks’ Surges To Top Spot On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart

Outer Banks topped the Nielsen U.S. streaming chart for the week of August 2-8 with nearly twice the viewing of its closest competitor.

The Netflix original was in its first full week of streaming after its second season hit Netflix in late July. It delivered 2.1 billion minutes of viewing across its 20 episodes, joining an elite club of shows north of the 2 billion mark in a single week since Nielsen began reporting streaming numbers in mid-2020.

All American, which wound down its linear season on the CW just before hitting Netflix in July, finished No. 2 for the week, with 1.16 billion minutes of viewing of its 51 episodes.

Nielsen measures only viewing via a TV screen, meaning mobile viewing — a major source for young-skewing shows — is not counted. It tracks only Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+. For the second consecutive week, all of the top 10 titles are on Netflix.

Related Story Netflix Dates Fall Movies: A Whopping 42 Movies Coming At You

The Walking Dead, whose final season has just kicked off on AMC, returned to Netflix with its most recent episodes, climbing to the No. 3 spot with 720 million minutes.

Watch on Deadline

While it didn’t make the top 10, animated feature Vivo, with new songs and voice work by Lin-Manuel Miranda, delivered a healthy 493 million viewing minutes for Netflix. That beat out Jungle Cruise, which rose 16% for Disney from the prior week despite still being a Premier Access title, costing $30 for Disney+ subscribers. Nielsen estimated that 43% of Vivo‘s audience was ages 2-11 and more than half were people of color.

Here is the full top 10:

Outer Banks – 20 episodes, 2.1 billion minutes of viewing.

All American – 51 eps., 1.16B min.

The Walking Dead – 153 eps., 720M min.

Cocomelon – 12 eps., 705M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 376 eps., 670M min.

Criminal Minds – 316 eps., 579M min.

Virgin River – 30 eps., 547M min.

Chicago Med – 100 eps., 544M min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 530M min.

Manifest – 29 eps., 501M min.