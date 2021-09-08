‘Our Kind of People’: Yaya DaCosta On Decision To Leave ‘Chicago Med’ For Lee Daniels Drama

Yaya DaCosta addressed her shocking departure from NBC’s Chicago Med after six seasons and whether or not her role in Fox’s Our Kind of People from executive producer Lee Daniels played a role in her decision.

“My exit from Chicago Med and the arrival of this show happened really simultaneously. There isn’t much to say about it. There was a window opening and a question mark as to whether I should stay or go,” said DaCosta during the show’s TCA panel on Wednesday. “And in that window, I fell in love with Our Kind of People and I jumped at the opportunity to work with Lee Daniels again. I first worked with him years ago on The Butler.”

She continued, “The show is a dream in so many ways and it’s saucy and so much fun! And there’s so much about my character that I felt was really important to bring to the forefront of our discussions. We’re just playing with these serious themes and we’re making them fun.”

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series written by Gist takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years.

Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

Our Kind of People premieres Tuesday, September 21, and also features Morris Chestnut, Joe Morgan, Alana Bright, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Debbi Morgan, Kyle Bary, Lance Gross, Nadine Ellis, and L. Scott Caldwell.