‘Our Boys’ Creator Making Supernatural Thriller ‘The Malevolent Bride’ For A+E Studios, Ananey Studios & KAN 11

Our Boys
HBO

Noah Stollman, who co-created Our Boys and is head writer on Fauda seasons three and four, has set psychological thriller series The Malevolent Bride at A+E Studios, Ananey Studios and Israeli public broadcaster KAN 11.

Israel’s Ananey Studios is producing the project with A+E Studios co-producing and distributing outside of Israel, where it will air on KAN 11.

The series follows the hunt for a vengeful spirit terrorizing an unsuspecting Hasidic community in present-day Jerusalem. A pair of unlikely demon-hunters – Hasidic psychologist Malki Price and agnostic young physicist Be’er – join forces to uncover the secret behind the malevolent spirit’s origins.

Stollman has created, written and will executive produce the show, alongside Avigail Ben-Dor Niv and Israeli Television Academy Award-winning director Oded Davidoff, who will also serve as director.

Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers for A+E Studios. Orly-Atlas Katz and Osnat Saraga serve as executive producers for Ananey Studios. Lenore Entertainment Group’s Adam Berkowitz brokered the deal between A+E Studios and Ananey and also serves as executive producer.

