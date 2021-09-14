‘Only Murders In The Building’ Renewed For Season 2 At Hulu

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are set to continue their podcast-inspired crime solving ways after Hulu renewed Only Murders in the Building for a second season.

It comes after the streamer said that the show was the most-watched Hulu Original comedy on premiere day and its most-watched comedy across all SVOD titles ever on the platform.

Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbor in their New York City apartment building.

Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez also star. Nathan Lane will recur and Tina Fey also features.

Co-created and written by Martin and John Hoffman based on an idea by Martin, the series is produced by 20th Television and exec produced by Martin, Short, Gomez, Hoffman, Jamie Babbitt, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

“Only Murders in the Building reflects the kind of creative excellence that is the hallmark of Hulu Originals. Steve, John and Dan have created a uniquely captivating and entertaining series. The audience’s response to the delightful blend of mystery, humor and emotion in the show has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to follow this unlikely trio on their next adventure,” said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals.

“There has been something about this project that felt almost fated from the start; from Dan’s first lunch with Steve in which Steve happened to mention he had an idea for a series, to John jumping aboard to co-create it, to Steve’s agreeing to star but only if Marty joined him, to the inspired addition of Selena. The comedy this team delivered has been the obsession of every executive at this studio, and our friends at Hulu have treated it like the crown jewel that it is. And now, thanks to the incredible audience response, we are so happy to say there will be more murders in the building — which is great news for everyone, except perhaps the residents of the Arconia,” said Karey Burke, president, 20th Television.

“Everyone in our amazing ‘Building’ worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection. To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more,” said co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman.

Dan Fogelman added, “If you’d told 15-year-old me that I’d Zoom multiple times this week with Steve Martin and Martin Short to celebrate our show’s launch, I would have asked ‘What’s Zoom?’ But this is still all incredibly exciting. I’m so proud of all involved and grateful to Dana, Craig and Karey, and our fantastic partners at Disney, 20th and Hulu.”