‘On My Block’: Trailer Sets The Scene For Netflix Series’ Fourth & Final Chapter

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the fourth and final season of On My Block, which sets the scene for more partying, drinking and fighting two years after the previous chapter.

Co-created by Lauren Iungerich and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft, On My Block is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.

In the teaser, Monse (Sierra Capri) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) contemplate about their next steps, and those of their closest friends.

“You’re gonna go off and be a famous writer someday. Ruby’s gonna follow his brother and go to some fancy college. Jamal – he’s going to figure things out and get out,” Cesar tells Monse. “But this life – it’s my destiny. My family crest is, and will always be, a gang sign.”

The clip picks up years later with the central friend reunited to deal with the secrets of their past. Despite their different paths in lives, they quickly learn they can’t run from the past and need to stick together to survive.

On My Block Season 4 will premiere on Netflix Monday, October 4. Iungerich executive produces alongside Gonzalez, Haft and Jamie Dooner.

Watch the trailer below.