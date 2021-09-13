Olivia Wilde Unveils First Look At Her New Line Movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ & Sets Release Date

Today Independent Spirit Award winning-filmmaker Olivia Wilde announced the release date for her upcoming New Line horror drama Don’t Worry Darling of Sept. 23, 2022 on her social media handles. It’s a long away off, but don’t be surprised if this highly anticipated return by Booksmart director makes a big splash in next year’s fall film festival troika.

Don’t Worry Darling will receive a theatrical release. Already scheduled on the weekend of Sept. 23-25, 2022 is United Artists horror movie Dark Harvest and Dreamworks Animation and Universal’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Don’t Worry Darling centers around a 1950’s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Wilde, in addition to directing and producing the film, also stars with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll.

Watch on Deadline

Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon are producing with Wilde and Silberman. EPs are Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Alex G. Scott.

Following her feature directorial Booksmart in 2019 which notched an Independent Spirit Award win for Best First Feature, New Line won her Don’t Worry Darling in a highly competitive situation against 18 bidders, as Deadline first reported, and she also directing and executive producing the Searchlight feature Perfect.

BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay for Don’t Worry Darling based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

Check out the quick tease below of Pugh’s character, a ravishing husband, and more.