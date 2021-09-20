‘The Crown’s Olivia Colman Lands First Career Emmy, Pays Tribute To Late Father: “He Would Have Loved All Of This”

Olivia Colman had her crowning moment at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards as she picked up her first honor for Netflix’s The Crown on Sunday. Upon receiving her first career Emmy from Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, Colman, remembered her father who died earlier this year with a brief acceptance speech.

“I wish my dad was here to see this,” she said. “I lost my dad during Covid and he would have loved all of this.”

Season 4 of The Crown sees Colman’s Queen Elizabeth encounter Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana who navigates life as part of the Royal Family, in all its tension and drama. The series also introduces Gillian Anderson’s Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. She appears alongside Josh O’Connor, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter and more.

With Colman’s win, both actresses who have portrayed Queen Elizabeth II for The Crown have nabbed an Emmy for the role, with the other being Claire Foy in 2018.

The actress bested fellow nominees The Crown co-star Corrin, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss, In Treatment‘s Uzo Aduba, Pose’s Mj Rodriguez and Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett.

Colman was previously nominated for the same role in 2020. In 2019 she landed the best actress in a leading role Oscar for her work in The Favourite.

The Crown also won Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Drama Actor for O’Connor.

The 73rd annual Emmys, which saw Cedric the Entertainer serve as host, aired Sunday on CBS. Watch Colman’s acceptance speech above.