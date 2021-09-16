Oasis Doc Heads To Paramount+; Danish Oscar Shortlist; ITV & Tencent Ink Co-Pro Deal – Global Briefs

Paramount+ Buys Oasis Concert Doc

Concert film Oasis Knebworth 1996 will head to Paramount+ in the US, UK, Latin America, Australia, the Nordics and Canada following its worldwide theatrical release. Dates are yet to be scheduled. Those outside of those markets will be able to watch the pic on MTV Worldwide. The film is told through the eyes of the concertgoers and features extensive and never-before-seen archive concert and backstage footage, plus interviews with the band and event organizers. “ViacomCBS has a long and storied history with Oasis dating back to their infamous performance on MTV Unplugged and unforgettable appearances on MTV’s The Jon Stewart Show and 120 Minutes,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events, ViacomCBS and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “This film will give Paramount+ and MTV audiences an all-access pass into these iconic concerts that defined an era and catapulted Oasis to legendary status.”

Denmark International Oscar Submission

Denmark has named the three films that will vie to be the country’s submission to the International Oscar race this year. They are: Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen and Final Cut for Real; Margrete – Queen of the North by Charlotte Sieling and SF Studios Production; and The Shadow in My Eye by Ole Bornedal and Miso Film. The Danish Oscar committee will convene on October 25 to select the final candidate. The committee is comprised of: Chairman Claus Ladegaard (CEO, Danish Film Institute), Jacob Jarek (Danish Producers), Tea Lindeburg (Danish Directors), Mette Heeno (Danish Screenwriters), Jan Weincke (Danish Cinematographers), Nanna Frank Rasmussen (Danish Film Critics), Søren Søndergaard (Danish Cinema Owners) and Marianne Moritzen (Head of Fiction, Danish Film Institute).

ITV, Tencent ‘A Year on Planet Earth’ Deal

ITV Studios and China’s Tencent Video have inked a co-production deal on natural history series A Year on Planet Earth. Tencent joins the likes of Fox Nation in the U.S. and ARD Group in Germany in being co-pro partners on the 6×60 show, which comes from Tom Hugh-Jones (Tiny World, Planet Earth II), Dr Martha Holmes (Blue Planet, Hostile Planet) and Grant Mansfield (Hostile Planet, Malika The Lion Queen). The series will take a narrative approach to telling the wonders of the natural world.