Norm Macdonald Remembered: Seth Rogan Praises “Comedy Giant”; Edgar Wright Says, “Thanks For All The Laughs”

The death of actor and comedian Norm Macdonald has rocked Hollywood on Tuesday. Macdonald, who most famously worked the Weekend Update desk during his tenure on Saturday Night Live in the ’90s, succumbed to cancer after a very private, decade-long battle at the age of 61.

Macdonald’s death was announced to Deadline by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment. The comedian’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, who was with him at the time of his death this morning, said Macdonald had been battling cancer for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends, and fans.

Remembrances were shared by Seth Rogen, Edgar Wright, Steve Martin, Josh Gad, Whitney Cummings, Patton Oswald, and more. Find the social media tributes below.

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021

Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is 'Norm MacDonald chat show appearances'. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go. https://t.co/ahxZNRdJEw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 14, 2021

Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality. 💔 https://t.co/UfeNoEUlUv — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 14, 2021

Oh come on! Damnit. Not Norm. Absolutely gutted. One of the most underrated and hilarious SNL performers. RIP #NormMacdonald https://t.co/bK5EALnpYz — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 14, 2021

Such a loss https://t.co/2xN4nwfuKx — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) September 14, 2021

I’ve got so many laughs in my life by just repeating Norm MacDonald jokes. One of the funniest to ever do it – RIP to a king — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 14, 2021

Norm Macdonald was an irreplaceable voice in comedy. His commitment to jokes and unique perspective will inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/J1gEUd2HDr — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) September 14, 2021

This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm's show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021

What terrible news. Such a great comedian. His Letterman and Conan appearances alone are some of the funniest things to have ever been on TV. So very sad and shocked to hear this. Condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/CmtYM1BAll — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) September 14, 2021

Oh boo. He was so damn funny. https://t.co/gKZxCLM1hZ — laurabrounstein (@laurabrounstein) September 14, 2021

FUCK. Holy shit. Fuck. Fuck. Fuck. Norm was a fucking genius. A legend. Fuck. https://t.co/Nr51b4refa — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) September 14, 2021

Mother of God noooooo https://t.co/f18W266b42 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 14, 2021

Damnit. This is a heart breaking one. Another incredibly fearless, unique, comedy voice. I was a big fan. https://t.co/QoKjNHJ9p2 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 14, 2021

Norm was one of the funniest ever. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/jcQNGQ8Dal — Dan Perlman (@danjperlman) September 14, 2021

oh my fucking god. RIP a legend. https://t.co/r8cLi23lWc — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) September 14, 2021