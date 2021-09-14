You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Norm Macdonald Dies At 61: Hollywood Mourns Influential Comic & Ex-‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchor
Norm Macdonald Remembered: Seth Rogan Praises “Comedy Giant”; Edgar Wright Says, “Thanks For All The Laughs”

Norm Macdonald
Everett

The death of actor and comedian Norm Macdonald has rocked Hollywood on Tuesday. Macdonald, who most famously worked the Weekend Update desk during his tenure on Saturday Night Live in the ’90s, succumbed to cancer after a very private, decade-long battle at the age of 61.

Macdonald’s death was announced to Deadline by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment. The comedian’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, who was with him at the time of his death this morning, said Macdonald had been battling cancer for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends, and fans.

Remembrances were shared by Seth Rogen, Edgar Wright, Steve Martin, Josh Gad, Whitney Cummings, Patton Oswald, and more. Find the social media tributes below.

Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery 

