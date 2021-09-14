You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Hollywood Mourns Norm Macdonald, Influential Comic & Ex-‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchor; Photo Gallery & More
Watch Norm Macdonald’s Top Moments: Burt Reynolds, Conan, Letterman, Bob Saget Roast & More

Norm Macdonald David Letterman
Norm Macdonald on "Late Show" in 1998 Everett

Norm Macdonald, the stand-up comic and Saturday Night Live alum who died Tuesday at age 61, was considered a comedian’s comedian, a favorite of late-night hosts like David Letterman and Conan O’Brien where he held court in some of his most memorable moments.

They help make up a nearly matchless collection of Macdonald memories that are being resurfaced today, from his Burt Reynolds impression on Saturday Night Live to his appearance on Comedy Central’s roast of Bob Saget, which became a laboratory for a retro set that left even the roastees befuddled.

Here’s just a sample of Macdonald’s work through the years:

On Saturday Night Live:



And SNL‘s Weekend Update:

Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget, 2008 (Macdonald starred in the Saget-directed comedy Dirty Work 10 years earlier):

Norm on Conan:



Macdonald was last stand-up performer before Letterman’s retirement:

Remembering the Letterman moment with Howard Stern:

On the coronavirus

On cancer:

