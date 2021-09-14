Watch Norm Macdonald’s Top Moments: Burt Reynolds, Conan, Letterman, Bob Saget Roast & More

Norm Macdonald, the stand-up comic and Saturday Night Live alum who died Tuesday at age 61, was considered a comedian’s comedian, a favorite of late-night hosts like David Letterman and Conan O’Brien where he held court in some of his most memorable moments.

They help make up a nearly matchless collection of Macdonald memories that are being resurfaced today, from his Burt Reynolds impression on Saturday Night Live to his appearance on Comedy Central’s roast of Bob Saget, which became a laboratory for a retro set that left even the roastees befuddled.

Here’s just a sample of Macdonald’s work through the years:

On Saturday Night Live:







And SNL‘s Weekend Update:

We are saddened by the news of Norm Macdonald. He was a hilarious man and an absolute legend. Thankful to have been the inspiration behind one of the “Best Weekend Update Jokes of All Time,” according to the internet. Rest In Peace Norm, and may your jokes live on forever. pic.twitter.com/hNwId2Zc6y — Better Than Ezra (@betterthanezra) September 14, 2021

Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget, 2008 (Macdonald starred in the Saget-directed comedy Dirty Work 10 years earlier):

Watch on Deadline

Norm Macdonald’s appearance at the Roast of Bob Saget was unlike anything ever seen before. Watch this legendary clip with additional footage. pic.twitter.com/nb6JECXn4H — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) September 14, 2021

Norm on Conan:







Macdonald was last stand-up performer before Letterman’s retirement:

Had never seen Norm MacDonald’s final standup appearance on Letterman til @rachanadixit showed it to me today, and it’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/b27fytTY9n — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) September 14, 2021

Remembering the Letterman moment with Howard Stern:

In an era where every comedian with a political bent is hailed as brave Norm MacDonald was the real deal. Always stayed ahead of the audience, never took a laugh that wasn't completely on his terms. His cynicism was just a byproduct of his idealism – he cherished great comedy. RS pic.twitter.com/T4jkuim3yO — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) September 14, 2021

On the coronavirus

On cancer: