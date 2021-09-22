Nordic Streaming Service Viaplay To Launch In UK, Canada, Germany, Austria & Switzerland By 2023

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) is rolling out its streaming service Viaplay into five new markets through 2023.

Viaplay will launch in the UK in the second half of 2022 and then in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland by the end of the following year. That will take its total footprint to 16 countries, with the U.S. one of the previously announced upcoming markets.

The streamer will offer Nordic, local and international series, films, documentaries and kids content, both original and acquired. The company said a range of Viaplay originals would be a cornerstone of the product in all markets. The platform will launch on a direct-to-consumer basis as well as in partnerships with local distributors.

NENT Group said it has revised its projections for growth upwards. It has increased its target for the total number of Viaplay subscribers by the end of 2025 from 10.5 million to 12 million, of which six million are now expected to come from international markets.

“We have stepped up the pace and scale of Viaplay’s international expansion. We have acquired virtually all of the international sports rights that we targeted and for multiple cycles in several cases; added one more market to our roll-out ambition; signed innovative partnership agreements; and raised the bar when it comes to our investments in original content,” said Anders Jensen, NENT Group President & CEO.

“As a result, we are increasing our subscriber and revenue growth targets, as well as our target profitability levels. We are investing more short term to create even higher long term returns due to the considerable operating leverage that this creates. We are investing in this growth right now, in order to capitalise on the opportunity created as the shift to streaming video consumption continues to accelerate, and demand for high quality and locally relevant stories increases.”