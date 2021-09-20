‘Mare Of Easttown’s Evan Peters Wins First Emmy For Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, Thanks “Kate Winslet For Being Kate Winslet”

Evan Peters earned his first Emmy Award tonight in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his role as Detective Colin Zabel in Mare of Easttown. This marks the HBO series’ second win tonight, following Julianne Nicholson’s win for Supporting Actress.

Peters’s momentum on the small screen has been impressive, going from Pose to WandaVision and Mare of Easttown. He also has continued his run on American Horror Story for ten years and 99 episodes.

In a category filled with nominees from Hamilton, Peters beat out Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Paapa Essiedu, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Though he only appeared in four episodes of the seven-episode series, Peters’ Detective Zabel entered in an unassuming way but soon became a key player in the compelling drama.

Though the first comments of his speech were bleeped out, Peters promptly thanked his parents for getting him to LA and promised them a drink.He ended by thanking the cast and crew of Mare of Easttown and vehemently thanking “Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet!”