‘Night Court’ Sequel Starring Melissa Rauch & John Larroquette Lands Series Order At NBC

Night Court is officially in session.

NBC has handed the follow-up to the classic legal sitcom a series order.

Deadline revealed that the multi-camera comedy, which comes from Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, was in the works in December. It scored a pilot order in May and will now make it to screens.

Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding, with Larroquette reprising his role.

Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch exec produce via their After January production company with Rubin, who write the pilot, also exec producing. Larroquette is a producer on the half-hour laugher, which comes from Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and After January.

The pilot, which was directed and exec produced by Pamela Fryman, also stars Ana Villafañe (Younger), Lacretta and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Kapil Talwalkar.

It marks the first post-Big Bang Theory TV role for Rauch, who has been the driving force behind the reboot and approached Warner Bros. Television, where she is under a deal, about the Night Court IP.

It’s not clear whether Night Court will air midseason in the 2021/22 broadcast season or in the 2022/23 season. Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said back in May that its pilot pick-ups may air 2021/22 midseason or roll over to the next season.

Night Court joins drama series The Endgame starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe, which also received a series order earlier this week.