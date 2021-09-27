Nicole Ari Parker Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Ari Parker has signed with M88 for representation.

Actress, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Parker can currently be seen in the role of Samantha Miller on NBC’s Chicago P.D. and will next appear in HBO Max’s anticipated Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That... as well as the upcoming TV movie Safe Space directed by her husband Boris Kodjoe.

A seven-time NAACP Image Award nominee, Parker is known for her role as Teri Joseph on Showtime’s Emmy-nominated series Soul Food. She portrayed Giselle Barker on the final two seasons of Fox’s Empire. Her television credits also include Amazon’s The Romanoffs, Fox’s Star and Showtime’s I’m Dying up Here, and she was seen on the big screen in Remember the Titans, Boogie Nights and Almost Christmas, among others. Additionally, she guest starred with Kevin Hart and her husband Boris Kodjoe in BET’s The Real Husbands of Hollywood.

A graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Circle in the Square Studio, Parker made her Broadway debut as Blanche DuBois in Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire opposite Blair Underwood for director Emily Mann. Her performance earned her an Outer Critics Award nomination.

In 2012, Parker created and launched The GymWrap headband, which is sold Sally Beauty Supply stores and Wal-Marts nationwide.

Parker also established The Kodjoe Family Foundation, a charitable organization she started with husband Boris to raise awareness for global health and wellness initiatives in multicultural communities, inspired by their daughter Sophie who is living with spina bifida. In addition, she and Kodjoe co-founded The Essence Full Circle Festival, an annual pilgrimage to Ghana to explore history, cuisine, fashion, commerce and more.

Parker also will be repped by M88’s sister company UNCMMN, Muse Models NYC and Ziffren Brittenham.

M88 was founded in 2020 by former WME partner Phillip Sun and MACRO Founder and CEO Charles D. King to support and amplify stories from underrepresented communities.