After ‘Pig’, Nicolas Cage Reloads With Gunslinger Action Film ‘The Old Way’, His First Western – TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off his lauded performance in arthouse darling Pig, Oscar winner Nicolas Cage has saddled up to lead action Western The Old Way.

The film will be Cage’s first foray into the genre (in a conventional sense), a journey he’ll continue with the previously announced Butcher’s Crossing. Both films will shoot back-to-back in Montana.

In The Old Way, Cage will star as Colton Briggs, a former gunslinger who now runs a general store and lives quietly with his family. When a gang of outlaws murders his wife in cold blood, Briggs returns home to find his world burning. He unearths his sidearm and saddles up with an unlikely partner: his twelve-year-old daughter.

The film will be directed by Acts of Violence helmer Brett Donowho. Carl W. Lucas wrote the script. Capstone is launching sales on the movie at this week’s Toronto Film Festival market.

“After 43 years in cinema, I’m only now being invited to the important and storied genre of the Western with both The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing,” said Cage. “Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue. I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanizing.”

Capstone Pictures and Intercut Capital are co-financing and producing the picture. Capstone’s Christian Mercuri is executive-producing alongside David Haring. R. Bryan Wright and Micah Haley are producing for Intercut Capital alongside Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall, Jr. and Johnny Remo of Skipstone Pictures.

Donowho and Cage’s Saturn Films are also producing. Fred Roos, Carl W. Lucas, Joshua Bunting and Mehrdad Moayedi are executive-producing.

“It is both an honor and privilege to work with Nick on the first Western of his illustrious career,” added Donowho. “Cage not only epitomizes the character of Briggs, but he is also the consummate professional a director only dreams of working with to bring this enigmatic character to life. As a father of three daughters, I cannot wait to share this compelling story of a father and daughter and their emotional journey of discovery.”

Cage’s upcoming projects include The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris, and The Retirement Plan with Ashley Green and Ron Perlman.

Donowho is repped by Stephen Rice at Pantheon Talent.