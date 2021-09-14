Nicki Minaj Bows Out Of Met Gala Over Vaccination Requirement

Ten-time Grammy nominee Nicki Minaj opted out of the 2021 Met Gala, citing the event’s vaccination requirement.

The rapper spoke to this decision in a Twitter post published on Monday. “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. “if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research.”

Minaj went on to say that she is “working on that” at present. “In the meantime my loves, be safe,” she added “Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Minaj also confirmed on Twitter today that she recently “got COVID,” and elaborated on her concerns, with regard to the safety of vaccines. “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” she shared. “So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

While Minaj received her fair share of support from fans on Twitter, retweeting many of their messages of solidarity, she also drew criticism with her announcement.

“What research are you going to perform that supersedes that of the thousands of doctors and scientists around the world who have spent decades perfecting mRNA technology, making it not only safe but extremely effective,” one Twitter user wondered.

The Met Gala is currently taking place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Yara Shahidi, Maisie Williams, Leon Bridges, Dan Levy, Jennifer Hudson, Naomi Osaka, and Lil Nas X are among those in attendance.

Minaj’s decision not to appear at the fashion event comes on the heels of another canceled appearance. While she was originally expected to attend the MTV Video Music Awards, which took place Sunday at the Barclays Center in New York City, she bowed out days in advance. It’s unclear if her absence from the latter event was also motivated by Covid mandates.