Nick Cassavetes To Write High Fashion Feature Drama ‘Couture’, In Early Talks To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Nick Cassavetes is set to co-write Couture with Sean Glover, a contemporary drama set in the world of high fashion which The Notebook filmmaker is in early negotiations to direct.

Couture follows an iconic fashion designer, whose empire must take a back seat to her daughter’s mental illness. We understand that the feature will bring to light the toll schizophrenia takes on teenagers and loved ones.

Glover will produce and Mary Aloe will executive produce on behalf of Aloe Entertainment. Eric Kim, Ashok Reddy, Patrick Longworth, and Carlos J. Ramsey are executive producing on behalf of 33 Degree Films. Aloe Entertainment’s 2021 slate of films includes Netflix’s Worth starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, which dropped on the service today, and Bruised directed by and starring Halle Berry, the latter having made its world premiere at TIFF last year.

Glover said about Couture: “For quite some time now we have been speaking with psychiatrists, psychologists, and mental health advocacy groups on ways we can give a voice to some of the challenges people in the mental health community face that sometimes not even their family members are aware of. We decided to make a film that takes a genuine look at what it is like living with a mental illness and I couldn’t be more thrilled Nick is leading the ship of bringing this story to life.”

The feature is the follow-up to Glover’s critically acclaimed production After Everything starring Marisa Tomei, Maika Monroe and Gina Gershon which premiered at SXSW and notched an 83% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cassavetes is fresh from wrapping the Monroe, Jamie Fox, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, January Jones and Andrew Dice Clay action-thriller God Is a Bullet. Cassavetes is starring in the upcoming STXfilms comedy Queenpins and starred opposite Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella in Prisoners of Ghostland. He directed The Notebook which grossed over $117M WW. His 2014 comedy The Other Woman grossed over $196M WW. Other feature directing credits include My Sister’s Keeper, Alpha Dog, John Q and She’s So Lovely starring Sean Penn, Robin Wright and John Travolta based on Nick’s father John Cassavetes’ screenplay. She’s So Lovely made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997.

Cassavetes is repped by LBI Entertainment, WME and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.