NFL Reteams With Nickelodeon, CBS Sports For Playoff Game Telecast, Weekly Co-Branded Series

After a successful debut last season, Nickelodeon and CBS Sports are re-teaming with the NFL for another alternate broadcast of a playoff game.

The wild-card game will be Sunday, January 16, at 4:30PM ET. A graphics- and kid-commentary-filled telecast will accompany the regular broadcast on CBS. Last year’s edition spurred an increase in alternate game telecasts across the dial, and also boosted the fortunes of Nate Burleson. The former NFL player handled play-by-play chores with aplomb, earning positive reviews and, just a few weeks ago, a promotion to the anchor chair on CBS Mornings.

From the NFL’s perspective, the initiative offered a chance to connect with younger fans, who are less inclined to watch traditional broadcasts. The takeaways were positive, notably a reported two billion social media impressions.

In addition to the game telecast, the partners are also producing NFL Slimetime, a new half-hour weekly series on Nickelodeon, which will premiere next Wednesday, September 15.

The show will be hosted by Burleson and Nickelodeon star Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan), with teen sports correspondent Dylan Schefter and Lincoln Loud (The Loud House). The 23-episode series will feature “Nick-ified” highlights and game footage, youth football spotlights, guest appearances by Nickelodeon stars, interviews with players, and segments highlighting players and teams on and off the field.

Episodes of the series will be available the day after linear air on streaming service Paramount+.

NFL Slimetime is executive produced by Ashley Kaplan, Luke Wahl, Paul J Medford and Jana Blumenthal. CBS Sports’ Shawn Robbins serves as executive producer and showrunner. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Senior Vice President, Digital Studios.

Brian Robbins, the Nickelodeon chief who is set to replace Jim Gianopulos as head of Paramount Pictures in an expanded role, called the initial wild-card outing a “game-changer in so many ways.” He added that the telecast “proved there’s huge demand for sports content with the kind of kids and family point of view that only Nickelodeon can deliver.”