News & Documentary Emmys: CNN Leads On Night 1, As ‘Vice News Tonight’ Garners New Award For Outstanding Newscast

CNN led winners on Night 1 of The News and Documentary Emmy Awards, as it did last year—nabbing seven statuettes, as Vice News Tonight claimed a new award for outstanding newscast. See the full list of winners here.

The virtual ceremony also saw print and digital outlets win Emmys, including The New York Times, which won four—two of which were for video feature, “How The Police Killed Breonna Taylor.” Here’s the list of Night 1 winners broken down by network or platform:

NATAS

CNN’s awards included two for the “CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition Leader Alexey Navalny,” which was shown on AC360. Its coverage of the death of George Floyd won for breaking news coverage. In accepting the award, senior national correspondent Sara Sidner talked of the emotional impact of the story. CNN also won another award via CNN en Espanol.

PBS won four awards, including three for Frontline. CBS claimed four as well, including two for the CBS News special, Bravery and Hope: 7 Days On The Front Line. Vice and Vice TV claimed the same amount of trophies, with Vice News Tonight also winning for coverage of a breaking news story in a newscast with American Uprising.

ABC News won three awards, including two for 20/20.

Two interviews with Donald Trump won in separate categories. NBC News won for Savannah Guthrie’s live town hall interview with President Donald Trump, with Axios on HBO winning for edited interview, for correspondent Jonathan Swan’s interview with Trump.

Telemundo’s Noticiero Telemundo won two awards, including for newscast and newsmagazine in Spanish.

Veteran broadcasters Wolf Blitzer (CNN’s The Situation Room), Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC’s The Sunday Show), Juju Chang (ABC News), Norah O’Donnell (CBS Evening News), Teresa Rodriguez (Univision News), Alzo Slade (Vice), Stephanie Sly (PBS NewsHour West) and Julio Vaqueiro (Telemundo) served as hosts of tonight’s ceremony.