News & Documentary Emmys: CNN Leads On Night 1, As ‘Vice News Tonight’ Garners New Award For Outstanding Newscast

CNN led winners on Night 1 of The News and Documentary Emmy Awards, as it did last year—nabbing seven statuettes, as Vice News Tonight claimed a new award for outstanding newscast. See the full list of winners here.
The virtual ceremony also saw print and digital outlets win Emmys, including The New York Times, which won four—two of which were for video feature, “How The Police Killed Breonna Taylor.” Here’s the list of Night 1 winners broken down by network or platform:
CNN’s awards included two for the “CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition Leader Alexey Navalny,” which was shown on AC360. Its coverage of the death of George Floyd won for breaking news coverage. In accepting the award, senior national correspondent Sara Sidner talked of the emotional impact of the story. CNN also won another award via CNN en Espanol.
PBS won four awards, including three for Frontline. CBS claimed four as well, including two for the CBS News special, Bravery and Hope: 7 Days On The Front Line. Vice and Vice TV claimed the same amount of trophies, with Vice News Tonight also winning for coverage of a breaking news story in a newscast with American Uprising.
ABC News won three awards, including two for 20/20.
Two interviews with Donald Trump won in separate categories. NBC News won for Savannah Guthrie’s live town hall interview with President Donald Trump, with Axios on HBO winning for edited interview, for correspondent Jonathan Swan’s interview with Trump.
Telemundo’s Noticiero Telemundo won two awards, including for newscast and newsmagazine in Spanish.
Veteran broadcasters Wolf Blitzer (CNN’s The Situation Room), Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC’s The Sunday Show), Juju Chang (ABC News), Norah O’Donnell (CBS Evening News), Teresa Rodriguez (Univision News), Alzo Slade (Vice), Stephanie Sly (PBS NewsHour West) and Julio Vaqueiro (Telemundo) served as hosts of tonight’s ceremony.
“Tonight, we celebrate these news industry professionals who in the unprecedented year of 2020 navigated a global health crisis and a presidential election that shook the very bedrock of our democracy,” said Adam Sharp, who serves as President and CEO of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
“In addition to celebrating tonight’s distinguished nominees, we also honor those individuals who kept their teams safe in the workplace throughout the pandemic, recognizing their efforts that allowed the free-flow of news coverage during these tumultuous times,” added NATAS Chairman Terry O’Reilly. “In tribute to these individuals, the National Academy proudly presents them with our Chairman’s Award.”
This year’s Chairman’s Award recipients were Bob Murphy, (Vice President of News Administration, ABC News), Rick Jefferson (Senior Vice President of News Operations, CBS News), Ken Jautz (Executive Vice President, CNN Worldwide), Stacy Brady (Executive Vice President & General Manager of News Field & Production Operations for NBC Universal), Jeffrey Liebman (Director, Network News Operations, Telemundo), John Perez (Senior Vice President, Production and Tech Operations, Univision), Matt Speiser (PBS NewsHour VP of Operations) and Melody Smalls (EVP, Global Human Resources, Allen Media Group).
The second night of this year’s News and Documentary Emmy Awards, highlighting excellence in Docs, will take place tomorrow night. As was the case tonight, the ceremony will be live-streamed on the virtual platform, Watch.TheEmmys.TV, beginning at 5 p.m. PDT. It will also be available for streaming on the Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV and Roku.
