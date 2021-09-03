It was high. It was far. But unfortunately for veteran New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling, it wasn’t his classic home run call this time. It was about rising water, and he was stuck.

Sterling narrowly escaped his flooding car on Wednesday, helped out by Spanish language radio play-by-play man Rickie Ricardo.

Sterling, like many in the New York area, became stuck trying to drive home Wednesday night as Hurricane Ida hit the metropolitan area. Sterling had finished a remote call on the Yankees-Los Angeles Angels game. .

Ricardo told WFAN today that the 83-year-old Sterling left Yankee Stadium around 10 PM. Ricardo stuck around for postgame show duties. .