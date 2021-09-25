Skip to main content
New York Schools Vaccine Mandate Granted Temporary Injunction By Federal Court

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a vaccine mandate set to go into effect on Monday in the New York City school system.

The mandate would over more than 150,00 people working in the system, 90% of whom are already vaccinated. It was set to go into effect Monday at midnight, and the administration was anticipating widespread staff shortages and disruption in some schools where anti-vaxx sentiment runs high.

A judge for the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted the injunction on a temporary basis. A three-judge panel will now review the mandate. It is possible that their ruling could come before the Monday deadline.

A New York State Supreme Court judge ruled last week that the city could move forward with the mandate. A federal judge in Broolyn also declined an injunction request sought by teachers.  //

