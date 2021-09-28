Range Media Partners Hired By New York Mets To Help Update Team’s Brand

The New York Mets, which were acquired before this season by billionaire financier Steve Cohen, have brought in Range Media Partners to “evolve” the baseball team’s brand.

Range is a startup management firm founded a year ago with initial funding from Cohen’s Connecticut-based venture fund, Point72 Ventures. The company has two key partners in the Mets branding effort: sports marketing and analytics specialist 4FRONT and branding agency Base Design.

According to the official announcement, the objective is to “evolve the Mets brand and accelerate innovation and engagement across the organization.” Range’s role will be to “merge the realms of sport and entertainment in new and original ways,” by integrating the iconic Mets brand into film, television, fashion, social media and music.

“Range was built to empower exceptional storytellers, and the aspirations of this team go far beyond the field – to the intersection of sports, entertainment and culture,” Range CEO Pete Micelli said. “We are thrilled to partner with Steve, Alex, Sandy and the entire Mets organization and support their commitment to be the most innovative owners in professional sport – many of us at Range are lifelong Mets fans ourselves, and we know how important the responsibility of remaining true to the Mets narrative is.”