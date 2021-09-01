New York Film Festival Unveils Screenings At Local Arthouse Theaters; BAM, Other Partners To Expand Fest’s Reach

NYFF is working with with Anthology Film Archives (East Village), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music, Fort Greene, Brooklyn), Jacob Burns Film Center (Pleasantville, Westchester), and Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem) to screen a selection of films throughout the festival — complete list below. “These screenings allow filmmakers to share their work with passionate filmgoers across New York, and provide flexibility for movie lovers citywide and beyond,” FLC said.

The festival will also present four outdoor screenings in its own backyard, Damrosch Park on the Lincoln Center campus.

NYFF in August announced its slate for a mostly in-person event, opening with Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington. It closes with Parallel Mothers, the Pedro Almodóvar-directed melodrama opening in Venice. Its Spotlight section includes Dune, C’mon C’mon, Red Rocket and other hot fall titles.

NYFF Director Eugene Hernandez said that “taking the Festival to neighborhoods beyond the Upper West Side remains our goal and this year as we celebrate cinema in a communal setting and on the big screen, we’re pleased to partner with four nonprofit cinemas. Thank you … for working with us to connect the festival to new places and people!”

Last year, organizers brought NYFF to drive-in screenings in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

Tickets for screenings at the partner theaters go on sale on Sept. 7 at noon. Damrosch Park tickets are also available for purchase that day, with a limited number available for free.

Proof of vaccination required for staff, audiences, and filmmakers at all NYFF59 venues as well as face coverings, consistent with current CDC guidelines.

Screenings:

The Anthology Film Archives: Outside Noise, Social Hygiene

BAM: Flee, The Los Daughter, Passing and Sambizanga

Jacob Burns: Marx Can Wait; The Souvenir Part II; The Tsugua Diaries; The Worst Person In The Worl.

Maysles Documentary Center: Chameleon Street (with James Baldwin: From Another Place from NYFF58); Futura

Damrosch Park: Assault on Precinct 13; Mississippi Masala; Sweet Sweetback’s Badasssss Song; The Velvet Underground