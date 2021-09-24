Deadline’s Inaugural New Tube Global TV Showcase Kicks Off Today

The debut edition of Deadline’s New Tube, a global television showcase, gets underway Friday beginning at 8 a.m. PT. The event features top distribution chiefs, showrunners and talent presenting some of their buzziest scripted and unscripted content to an audience of global buyers, producers and TV executives.

Our inaugural event features shows spanning across Asia, Latin America and Europe. We’re talking with CJ ENM, the South Korean giant behind Oscar-winning film Parasite and one of Asia’s largest entertainment companies, about how it has capitalized on the voracious appetite audiences have for unscripted music entertainment. The company talks to us about its successful format I Can See Your Voice, which has 23 global adaptations worldwide including on Fox, which is set to air a second season of the series in the U.S. later this year. Then there’s its hybrid music and dating show Love At First Song, a network hit in Vietnam, South Korea and Malaysia after it debuted in 2018. A U.S. version now in the works.

As ViacomCBS begins ramping up its global presence, we’re talking with Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Méndez about his role in upcoming Paramount+ original The Envoys, directed by Oscar winner Juan José Campanella, as well as Fauda creator Michal Aviram about her upcoming six-part terrorist drama series Munich Match.

There’s no question the landscape for global television content is more fertile than ever, with the mantra “local content for local markets” becoming a key phrase oft repeated by studio and streamer execs as they expand their tentacles into various international territories. If you can get a format or program that works locally and can travel into other markets, well that’s the golden ticket.

A key part of what Deadline does internationally is shine a spotlight on burgeoning and established projects and talent across the globe that are shaking up the offshore marketplace. As local content and IP becomes increasingly important outside of local markets, we thought now would be the perfect time to highlight this movement with an event that can showcase some of these unique properties.

So, sit back and enjoy a glimpse into this unique gathering that will offer illuminating conversations and exclusive clips of shows set to make waves in the global television arena.

Check out the full schedule of panels and panelists below, and follow along on social media via #DeadlineNewTube.

New Tube 2021 Schedule

8 a.m. – Event begins

CJ ENM

8:04-8:14 a.m. – Love At First Song

Diane Min (Head of Format Sales)

HeayYoung Na (Development Producer)

8:14-8:24 a.m. – I Can See Your Voice

Sun-young Lee (Original Creator)

Diane Min (Head of Format Sales)

VIACOMCBS

8:25-8:35 a.m. – The Envoys

Luis Gerardo Méndez (Actor)

8:35-8:46 a.m. – Munich Match

Michal Aviram (Writer)