‘New-Gen’: Henry Rollins Joins Voice Cast Of Animated Series As Deadalus

EXCLUSIVE: Punk rock musician Henry Rollins has joined the voice cast of New-Gen, an animated series based on the Marvel comic book series by J.D. Matonti, Chris Matonti and Julia Coppola of A.P.N.G. Enterprises. He joins Lena Headey, Luke Wilson, Anya Chalotra Finn Wolfhard and Nick Wolfhard.

Co-created by Matoni and showrun by Brent New-Gen follows twin brothers and nanotech-enhanced superheroes (Finn Wolfhard and brother Nick Wolfhard are the voices) as they work to save the world of New-Gen from destructive war. The futuristic utopia of scientific and mechanical wonders seeks to balance nature and technology, weaving together an ecologically sustainable paradise. Its existence becomes threatened by a nanotech war and heroes from Earth and NEW-GEN are called to defeat the encroaching evil.

Rollins will voice Deadalus, the series’ villain. Deadalus is a nanotech-scientist who was banished from the titular utopia.

Also a spoken word poe, actor, author and DJ, Rollins’ previous acting credits include Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Z Nation, Con Man, The Legend of Korra and Adventure Time. He has also appeared in Sons of Anarchy, Deadly Class and Portlandia. Beyond television Rollins hosts a weekly radio show for L.A.’s KCRW station. He previously anchored shows for IFC and National Geographic and hosted H2’s 10 Things You Don’t Know About.

In 2014, Henry received the prestigious Ray Bradbury Creativity Award in recognition for his lifelong contribution to the arts, his passion for social activism, as well as his intense passion for the importance of maintaining books and libraries.

He is repped by CAA.