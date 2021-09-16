Netflix Teams With Vishal Bhardwaj For Spy Thriller ‘Khufiya’; Tabu, Ali Fazal & Wamiqa Gabbi Among Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is teaming up with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on the spy thriller Khufiya.

The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. The story, based on the novel Escape From Nowhere by Amar Bhushan, follows a seasoned agent who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. Things take a drastic turn when justice gets personal as the mole’s betrayal leads to the death of her lover.

Pic will be produced through Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures and also directed by Bhardwaj. It will released exclusively on Netflix.

Director & Producer Vishal Bhardwaj said: “With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that combines the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with the emotional journey of a character grappling with her dual identities as a spy and a lover.”

Tabu added, “Khufiya is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it’s a delight working with VB (Vishal Bharadwaj) again, and feels like homecoming.”

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India added, “We are thrilled to partner with the master of storytelling, Vishal Bhardwaj on Khufiya. His films are known to brilliantly showcase inherent conflicts between different characters and their worlds through moving stories, and we can’t wait for our members to experience this through the incredible story of Khufiya.”